India vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More About 12th World Cup 2023 Match

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their third match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday urged his side to keep their focus on 'things we can control' ahead of the mega World Cup clash, having completed a dominating eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in Delhi.

"For us it is crucial that we don't worry about external factors and just look at things we can control. We just need to show up and do well," Rohit said while talking about India's clash against Pakistan on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

"Things like what the pitch is like, what combo we can play is what we can control. What happens outside we won't be worried about it. It is just about focusing on what we can do as players and how we can perform," the India captain added.

The Indian camp had reasons to smile on Thursday as Shubman Gill, recovering from dengue, was back in the nets, raising hopes of a return for World Cup game against Pakistan.

The 22-year-old has already missed the first two games against Australia and Afghanistan but there is a high chance of him making it to the playing XI for the marquee clash against the arch-rivals, news agency PTI reported.

In fact, to facilitate a special net session for Gill ahead of the team's arrival in Ahmedabad, the Indian team released its left-arm throwdown expert Nuwan Seneviratne on Wednesday itself.

Gill arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium after 11 AM and did some strides and sprints under the watchful eyes of team doctor Rizwan in the main arena before heading to the nets.

Pakistan, on the other side, have also won both their World Cup matches so far defeating Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

Keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan battled severe cramps to smash an unbeaten century, while young Abdullah Shafique hit a maiden ton as Pakistan scripted a world-record chase to edge out Sri Lanka by six wickets in a high-scoring ODI in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

After reaching Ahmedabad, the Pakistan squad on Thursday received a grand welcome at the team hotel following an in-flight celebration. Delighted at the reception its players received, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video on X, capturing the moments.