India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More About 5th World Cup 2023 Match

India will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign by facing Australia in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will be looking to become the fourth consecutive host nation to win the tournament, a run which began when they lifted the trophy themselves in 2011.

The Indian team's worries ahead of its opening World Cup game have been compounded with in-form Shubman Gill suspected to be suffering from dengue, rendering him a doubtful starter against the four-time WC champions.

"He is feeling better today. The medical team is monitoring him, and he is doing better," Dravid said during a press conference on Friday.

The BCCI is yet to confirm the nature of the illness. Ishan Kishan could open the innings in case Gill is ruled out. "He is not technically out for the first game. The medical team is monitoring him and (we) will take the decision after tomorrow," he said.

"Gill is not well and he is in no position to play at least first two games (of the WC)," a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.



After preparing his players for the grandest arena of their career, Rahul Dravid now wants to retreat to backstage and let Rohit Sharma’s bunch create their own beautiful story.

“Honestly once the game starts, it's the captain's team. It's the team that needs to take it forward, they need to execute it, they need to do the job,” Dravid said.

“As a coach I see my work in the lead up to the games, in the lead up to this World Cup, trying to get the squad we got eventually. Building up the team, building up the squad and then hoping to allow the players to play and express themselves to have fun,” the coach said.

Giving a strong indication of him turning up in India's World Cup opener against Australia, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went through an engaging net session in Chennai on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday asserted that his team has a 'plan' to tackle Indian spinners in the opening Cricket World Cup match, saying the victory in the third ODI at Rajkot had made the bunch a 'confident' lot ahead of the blockbuster clash.

"It (preparation) starts with training for the next few days before the game. The Australian guys play a lot of spin. Our batting order had played a lot in India and done well, so they know most of the (Indian) bowlers and they have a plan (in place)," Cummins said.

"We are really confident. We had a good win in the third ODI (in Rajkot), which is probably a bit closest to our strongest XI. We have had pretty good records in ODIs in India," added the Australian skipper during a promotional event.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match: