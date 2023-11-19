ICC World Cup 2023 Prize Money: Here's How Much India, Australia And Other Teams Will Receive

India is facing Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, have hardly put a foot wrong while Australia have never looked back after recovering from back-to-back losses in the beginning of the competition.

Before the start of the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup, the ICC revealed the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches.

The International Cricket Council announced an overall USD 10 million (approximately Rs 83 crore) pot for the ODI World Cup 2023 which started on October 5.