ICC World Cup 2023 Prize Money: Here's How Much India, Australia And Other Teams Will Receive
Before the start of the Cricket World Cup, the ICC revealed the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches.
India is facing Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, have hardly put a foot wrong while Australia have never looked back after recovering from back-to-back losses in the beginning of the competition.
The International Cricket Council announced an overall USD 10 million (approximately Rs 83 crore) pot for the ODI World Cup 2023 which started on October 5.
ICC World Cup 2023 Prize Money
The winner of the tournament will get a prize purse of USD 4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the runners-up will get richer by USD 2 million (approximately 16 crore).
The two losing semi-finalists (New Zealand and South Africa) will get USD 800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore approximately) each.
The other six teams who failed to qualify for the knockouts will get USD 100,000 (Rs 83 lakh approximately) each, and the winner of each group stage match will get an incentive of USD 40000 (Rs 33 lakh approximately).
The apex body said that the prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men's and women's events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023.
ICC World Cup Closing Ceremony
With the world's largest cricket stadium underneath packed to the brim by euphoric fans, the Surya Kiran Acrobatic Team of the Indian Air Force put up a spectacular show before the World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
A total of nine Hawk Mk-132 SKAT aircrafts of the IAF created history as it is for the first time that they produced an aerial show ahead of any cricket match in India and it is only fitting that their maiden show took place before a World Cup final.
The Surya Kiran team pilots, a part of the 52nd Squadron of the Indian Air Force, produced a 10-minute show before the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 1,30,000.
Usually composed of 13 pilots, the 'ambassador of Indian Air Force' SKAT team has only nine of them performing at any given time in their Hawk advanced trainer jets.
