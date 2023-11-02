ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Other Stats And Records Ahead Of Match 33
So far, only three batters have scored four or more centuries in a single edition of World Cup.
India will face Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team is yet to be defeated in the tournament. India, with 12 points from six outings, have one foot in the semifinals and a win on Thursday will confirm their place in the last-four.
After defeating New Zealand on Wednesday, South Africa have displaced India at the top of the points table. Both are on 12 points, though India have played one game less.
This was South Africa's fourth successive win and sixth from seven games in the tournament so far. New Zealand, after beginning the World Cup on a rollicking note with four wins, suffered their third consecutive defeat.
Quinton de Kock (114 off 116 balls) hit his fourth century of the tournament to go level with Kumar Sangakkara who achieved the feat in the 2015 edition. So far, only three batters have scored four or more centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma scored five centuries in the 2019 World Cup.
de Kock also extended his lead as the highest run scorer in the tournament. He has now scored 545 runs in seven innings with an average of 77.85. Following him is New Zealand's all-rounder Rachin Ravindra who has amassed 415 runs in seven innings. David Warner is just two runs behind with 413 runs in six innings. Rohit Sharma, who is fourth in the list will look to add some runs to his tally of 398 runs when India face Sri Lanka on Thurday. He can jump to second position if he scores more than 17 runs.
In the bowling department, Marco Jansen took three wickets against New Zealand and is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament (16) alongside Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Australia's Adam Zampa.
Take a look at some of the Cricket World Cup 2023 stats and records:
Most Runs In Cricket World Cup 2023
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 545 runs in 7 innings
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - 415 runs in 7 innings
David Warner (Australia) - 413 runs in 6 innings
Rohit Sharma (India) - 398 runs in 6 innings
Aiden Markram (South Africa) - 362 runs in 7 innings
Most Wickets In Cricket World Cup 2023
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 16 wickets
Marco Jansen (South Africa) - 16 wickets
Adam Zampa (Australia) - 16 wickets
Mitch Santner (New Zealand) - 14 wickets
Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - 14 wickets
World Cup 2023: Highest Score (Innings)
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 174 runs vs Bangladesh
David Warner (Australia) - 163 runs vs Pakistan
Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 152* vs England
Dawid Malan (England) - 140 vs Bangladesh
Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) - 133 vs New Zealand
Best Bowling Figures In World Cup 2023
Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) - 5/54 vs Australia
Mohammad Shami (India) - 5/54 vs New Zealand
Mitch Santner (New Zealand) - 5/59 vs Netherlands
Adam Zampa (Australia) - 4/8 vs Netherlands
Mohammad Shami (India) - 4/22 vs England
Here are some of the other records that have been broken in this ODI World Cup 2023:
Most sixes hit by a team in single edition of World Cup:
South Africa now hold the record for the most sixes hit by a team in one edition of a Men's Cricket World Cup, even with at least two - and as many as four - matches still to play. The Proteas smashed 15 sixes in their massive victory over New Zealand to now have 82 at the tournament from seven matches.
South Africa have already passed the previous record of 76 that England hit in 11 matches on the way to their breakthrough Cricket World Cup title in 2019.
Most team hundreds at a Cricket World Cup
With de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both compiling centuries against New Zealand, the Proteas have equalled the record for the most hundreds (8) across a team at a Cricket World Cup.
Most 350-plus scores in a single ODI World Cup
South Africa have become the first team to score four 350-plus scores in a single Cricket World Cup, after plundering runs against Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and New Zealand. They have now pass the mark nine times in all Cricket World Cups, the equal-most in the tournament’s history along with Australia.
Fastest hundred in World Cup history
Australia's Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the fastest century in World Cup history. He smashed a 40-ball ton against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 25.
Most centuries in World Cup cricket
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's century against Afghanistan was his seventh in World Cup cricket, the most for any cricketer.
Highest team score in World Cup match
Earlier in the tournament, South Africa created history as they blasted the highest team score in a Men's ODI World Cup match. They scored 428/5 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Most sixes in international cricket
Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle's tally of 553 sixes to become the batter with the most number of sixes in international cricket. He achieved the feat during India's match against Afghanistan. India captain has hit 571 sixes so far.