ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Other Stats And Records Ahead Of Match 33

India will face Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team is yet to be defeated in the tournament. India, with 12 points from six outings, have one foot in the semifinals and a win on Thursday will confirm their place in the last-four.

After defeating New Zealand on Wednesday, South Africa have displaced India at the top of the points table. Both are on 12 points, though India have played one game less.

This was South Africa's fourth successive win and sixth from seven games in the tournament so far. New Zealand, after beginning the World Cup on a rollicking note with four wins, suffered their third consecutive defeat.

Quinton de Kock (114 off 116 balls) hit his fourth century of the tournament to go level with Kumar Sangakkara who achieved the feat in the 2015 edition. So far, only three batters have scored four or more centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma scored five centuries in the 2019 World Cup.

de Kock also extended his lead as the highest run scorer in the tournament. He has now scored 545 runs in seven innings with an average of 77.85. Following him is New Zealand's all-rounder Rachin Ravindra who has amassed 415 runs in seven innings. David Warner is just two runs behind with 413 runs in six innings. Rohit Sharma, who is fourth in the list will look to add some runs to his tally of 398 runs when India face Sri Lanka on Thurday. He can jump to second position if he scores more than 17 runs.

In the bowling department, Marco Jansen took three wickets against New Zealand and is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament (16) alongside Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Australia's Adam Zampa.

Take a look at some of the Cricket World Cup 2023 stats and records: