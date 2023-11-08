ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Qualify For Semi-Finals After Defeating Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell conjured up magic when Australia thought it was all over, striking an astonishing double century to singlehandedly lift his team into the semifinals of the World Cup with a three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

With his unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, which came on the back of some unbelievable hitting, Maxwell forced the thousands of heads totting the stands at the Wankhede Stadium to think if there eyes were deceiving them.

As Australia chased down 292 after slumping to 91 for seven in 18.3 overs and staring at an annihilation, everyone rubbed their eyes in disbelief as Maxwell went about his task batting on one leg after battling pain and exhaustion.

Afghanistan thought they had the match wrapped up, but Maxwell had other ideas. With some slice of luck, he launched into an over-eager Afghan attack, smashing 21 fours and 10 sixes to end the game in 46.5 overs.

With 12 points and a match left, Australia joined India (16 points) and South Africa (12 points) in the last four stage while 11 incredibly talented Afghanistan cricketers, who had almost ensured that their fairy tale story does not reach its epilogue, found themselves on the wrong side of the result.

Australia, who are currently placed third on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table are likely to face South Africa in the semi-finals. The Proteas are placed second on the points table with India on top.

New Zealand are placed fourth on the points table with eight points in 8 matches followed by Pakistan and Afghanistan. The only thing separating the three teams is their Net Run Rate.

Bangladesh, who became the first team to be officially eliminated from the tournament is seventh on the points table with four points followed by Sri Lanka. Netherlands and England, the ninth and the tenth teams on the points table will face each other on Wednesday.