Cricket At Asian Games 2023: Team India's Men's And Women's Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

Cricket at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be played in the T20 format from September 19 to October 8. Team India's men’s and women’s teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the Asian Games.

The Indian women's cricket team departed for Hangzhou on Sunday. The team received an enthusiastic send-off from Sports Authority of India's Centre in Bengaluru.

"The Girls of Cricket are ready to rock at #AsianGames2022. In an exclusive ceremony tonight, the team received an enthusiastic send-off from @SAI_Bengaluru. Can't wait to watch all of them make India proud! You go GIRLS! We are here to #Cheer4India," the Sports Authority of India said in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.