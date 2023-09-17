Cricket At Asian Games 2023: Team India's Men's And Women's Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming And More
Indian Men’s & Women’s cricket teams will have their eyes set on the Gold medal when they participate in the 19th Asian Games.
Cricket at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be played in the T20 format from September 19 to October 8. Team India's men’s and women’s teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the Asian Games.
The Indian women's cricket team departed for Hangzhou on Sunday. The team received an enthusiastic send-off from Sports Authority of India's Centre in Bengaluru.
"The Girls of Cricket are ready to rock at #AsianGames2022. In an exclusive ceremony tonight, the team received an enthusiastic send-off from @SAI_Bengaluru. Can't wait to watch all of them make India proud! You go GIRLS! We are here to #Cheer4India," the Sports Authority of India said in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday provided squad updates for the men's and women's teams.
In a statement, the BCCI said that the Men’s Selection Committee has named Akash Deep as a replacement for Shivam Mavi in the Indian squad. Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament.
India's Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2023
Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rahul Tripathi
Tilak Varma
Rinku Singh
Jitesh Sharma (wk)
Washington Sundar
Shahbaz Ahmed
Ravi Bishnoi
Avesh Khan
Arshdeep Singh
Mukesh Kumar
Shivam Dube
Prabhsimran Singh (wk)
Akash Deep
Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.
Asian Games 2023: Team India's Cricket Schedule
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will directly start their campaigns from the quarter-finals while other teams will start from the group stage. Four teams will qualify from the group stage to face the big teams in the quarter-finals.
The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format. The Indian team will start their campaign on October 3 while the opponent is not decided yet. According to Wisden, the match will start at 9:30 AM local time.
Meanwhile, the Women’s Selection Committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as a replacement for Anjali Sarvani.
Sarvani, a left-arm pacer, suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the event.
India's Women's Squad For Asian Games 2023
Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games:
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)
Smriti Mandhana (VC)
Shafali Verma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Deepti Sharma
Richa Ghosh (wk)
Amanjot Kaur
Devika Vaidya
Titas Sadhu
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Minnu Mani
Kanika Ahuja
Uma Chetry (wk)
Anusha Bareddy
Pooja Vastrakar
Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.
Asian Games 2023: India Women's Team Cricket Schedule
The women's cricket competition will be held from September 19 to October 8 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in a T20 format.
As mentioned above, the women's team has directly qualified for the for the quarter-finals. Indian team will start their campaign on September 21. The opponent is not decided yet but the match will start at 11:30 IST, according to the official broadcaster.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will telecast Team India's cricket matches live in India. The matches will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.