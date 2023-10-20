Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia will take on Pakistan in the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This venue will be hosting its first match of the coveted ODI tournament and much is expected out of this game.

Australia scored their first points of the tournament after losing their first couple of games. Winning the toss and opting to bat the Sri Lankan side got off to a fabulous start which saw them pile on 156 runs in 26 overs at the loss of just one wicket. But that's when the tables turned and Australia crawled their way back into the game by dismissing Sri Lanka for just 209 runs, which saw the last nine wickets contribute just 52 runs.

In response, the Australian batsmen did not have a great start either which saw them lose Warner and Smith in the first four overs of the game. But a half-century from Marsh and later a 76-run stand between Marnus and Josh Inglis ensured that the Australian side did not face any hiccups, and eventually won the game by 5 wickets by chasing down the score in 35.2 overs.

Pakistan on the other hand started the tournament on a positive note by winning their first two games. Although the wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka were not that easy, and in both the games Pakistan was made to fight hard for their victories. The Babar Azam-led team arrived into this crucial fixture on the back of a disappointing loss against their arch-rivals India which saw them lose the game by 7 wickets. Batting first the Pakistan side was bowled out cheaply for just 191 runs in 43 overs, after a middle-order batting collapse which saw them go down from 155-2 to 191 all out.

Todays' match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be crucial for both Australia and Pakistan. A win for Australia will see them move to four points on the points table, level with Pakistan and South Africa (SA will have a game in hand) and will also bring them back into the race of the top-four contenders. But a loss will put a significant dent on their qualification chances. A win for Pakistan would put them in the driver's seat as far as top-four qualifications are concerned, whereas a loss would put them under a lot of pressure going into the business end of the tournament.