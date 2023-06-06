Zen Technologies - Strong Order Book Brings Better Earning Visibility: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage

Zen Technologies Ltd. is a leading company in designing, manufacturing and developing land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live-range equipment, and anti-drone systems.

Zen Technologies has its own training platform to provide a realistic battle experience by integrating its entire range of product offerings. The company has applied for over 112 patents, of which 27 have been granted. It has shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world. Its demonstration center at Abu Dhabi is progressing as per plans and will be operational soon.

With adequate liquidity in hand and a favorable industry environment, Zen Technologies is remain committed to delivering sustainable and profitable growth.

Zen Technologies’ order book has been robust, and stood at Rs 472.8 crore as on March 31, 2023; it is 2.2 times FY23 revenue. Zen Technologies’ revenue from annual maintenance contract business reached an annual rate of Rs 36 crore. In the next couple of years, the contributions from AMC stream will cover the fixed operating expenses of the business. This will provide stability and predictability to the business operation.

The huge order wins of equipment can then offer huge operating leverage and boost revenues going forward. Zen Technologies targets to achieve aspirational revenue guidance of Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years.