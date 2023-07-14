Wipro Q1 Review - Weak Execution Continues With FY24E Revenue Growth Likely To Decline: ICICI Securities

Wipro Ltd.'s IT services’ revenue declined 2.8% QoQ constant currency (-1.6% QoQ U.S. dollar) lower than ours and BBG consensus estimates of -1.3% QoQ USD and -1.8% QoQ USD, respectively.

YoY CC growth in IT services revenue was also soft at 1.1%. Softness in revenue growth was due to reduction in discretionary spends. Weakness in growth continued in the company’s two large verticals – banking, financial services and insurance (-4.3% QoQ CC) and consumer (-3.5% QoQ).

IT services’ Ebit margin came in at 16% (-30 basis points QoQ). Consolidated Ebit margin at 15.1%, down 70 bps QoQ, was lower than our and consensus estimates of 15.9% and 15.7% respectively.

Overall profit after tax at Rs 28,701 million was 8% lower than our estimate due to miss on revenue and margins, and higher tax rate.

Wipro reported muted total bookings of $3.7 billion, down 10% QoQ. Within total bookings, large deal bookings were healthy at $1.2 billion (+9% QoQ, +9% YoY) reflecting slowdown or drying up of smaller deals.

Revenue guidance for Q2 FY24 is soft at -2% to +1% QoQ CC, lower than our expectation of 0-2% QoQ. Management commentary did not provide any visibility of pickup in demand ahead.

Wipro saw huge reduction (-2.8% QoQ, -3.4% YoY) in net headcount during the quarter.