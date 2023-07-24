Union Bank Of India Q1 Review - Earnings Beat Led By Higher Other Income, Lower Provisions: Motilal Oswal

Union Bank of India reported a steep YoY growth of 108% in profit after tax to Rs 32.4 billion (56% beat), driven by higher other income (up 39% YoY) and lower provisions (down 32% QoQ).

Net interest income grew 7% QoQ to Rs 88.4 billion (6% beat), owing to net interest margin increase of 15 basis points. Loan/deposits growth remains flattish with current account and savings account deposits witnessing a moderation.

Union Bank of India's asset quality ratios improved with gross/net non-performing asset ratios moderating to 7.3% /1.6%. Provision coverage ratio improved to ~79.8% in Q1 FY24.

Restructured book declined to 2.0% of loans, while special mention account book improved 11 bps QoQ to 51 bp.

We increase our FY24/25E earnings estimates by 19%/12% and estimate return on asset/return on equity 1.0%/17.6% by FY25.

We retain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 110.