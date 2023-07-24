Union Bank Of India Q1 Review - Earnings Beat Led By Higher Other Income, Lower Provisions: Motilal Oswal
Asset quality improves.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Union Bank of India reported a steep YoY growth of 108% in profit after tax to Rs 32.4 billion (56% beat), driven by higher other income (up 39% YoY) and lower provisions (down 32% QoQ).
Net interest income grew 7% QoQ to Rs 88.4 billion (6% beat), owing to net interest margin increase of 15 basis points. Loan/deposits growth remains flattish with current account and savings account deposits witnessing a moderation.
Union Bank of India's asset quality ratios improved with gross/net non-performing asset ratios moderating to 7.3% /1.6%. Provision coverage ratio improved to ~79.8% in Q1 FY24.
Restructured book declined to 2.0% of loans, while special mention account book improved 11 bps QoQ to 51 bp.
We increase our FY24/25E earnings estimates by 19%/12% and estimate return on asset/return on equity 1.0%/17.6% by FY25.
We retain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 110.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Review - Core Pre-Tax Earnings Growth Outlook Fails To Enthuse: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.