TeamLease - Turning Positive On Attractive Valuation; Long Term Growth Outlook: Motilal Oswal

The staffing industry remains under-penetrated and is set to deliver consistent growth on account of formalisation and the implementation of labor law reforms over the medium term.

Due to concerns about growth moderation, especially in the specialised staffing vertical, and margin pressure, TeamLease Services Ltd. has seen significant de-rating (down ~59% from the peak).

We expect revenue growth to accelerate to 21% YoY in FY25, aided by a recovery in IT Services and a gradual margin recovery (up 50 basis points versus FY23).

Accordingly, we estimate a 33% profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25.

With current valuations focused on near-term challenges, we see scope for a re-rating in TeamLease as these challenges ease out. With healthy long-term growth prospects, margin recovery, closure of employees provident fund issues and attractive share price, we see a good upside to current valuations.