Sundram Fasteners - Aiming To Improve Cross-Cyclical Growth: ICICI Securities
It focusses on non-auto exports and expanding aftermarket sales and product diversification within auto/electric vehicle segments.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We recently interacted with Sundram Fasteners Ltd.'s management for an update on their business strategy and outlook. Following are the key takeaways:
company is aiming at its revenue compound annual growth rate to exceed that of the original equipment manufacturer industry driven by product diversification within auto/electric vehicle segments, and focus on non-auto exports and expanding aftermarket sales;
emphasis on EV portfolio through products such as radiator caps, pinions, reduction shafts, bevel gears, etc. (Sundram Fasteners is currently a tier-II supplier for select passenger vehicle OEMs in addition to supplying differential gear assemblies to select tractor companies);
expansion in bevel gears and hot forging domains other (than wallet share gain from a key OEM), helped Sundram Fasteners grow its PV segment revenues much faster than industry in past three years;
inflation pass-on for exports is tougher as pricing contracts get renewed annually instead of monthly or quarterly (this results in ~20% under-recovery of overall cost inflation, which in turn impacts margins).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.