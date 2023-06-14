BQPrimeResearch ReportsSun Pharma — Positive On Specialty Portfolio Ramp-Up In The U.S., Continued Growth In India: Motilal Oswal
Sun Pharma — Positive On Specialty Portfolio Ramp-Up In The U.S., Continued Growth In India: Motilal Oswal

Scaling up of the global specialty portfolio would remain the key focus area with Ilumya, Winlevi, Cequa being main growth drivers

14 Jun 2023, 2:45 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finished tablets cascade down the channels of a packaging machine at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries&nbsp;Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Finished tablets cascade down the channels of a packaging machine at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

We hosted the management of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., to gain insights into the current business outlook. Scaling up of the global Specialty portfolio would remain the key focus area with Ilumya, Winlevi and Cequa being the main growth drivers.

In India, the target would be to grow in line faster than the market on the back of new addition of medical representatives and new launches. The recent MR addition was mainly to enhance focus on specialist doctors in tier II and beyond cities.

Sun Pharma's management sees scope for outperformance in domestic market with the help of geographical expansion. The management has reiterated its single-digit revenue growth guidance for FY24. We remain positive on Sun Pharma on the back of the following catalysts:

  1. Ramp-up of branded/specialty business in the U.S. (recently acquired Deuruxolitinib would further strengthen the specialty pipeline),

  2. continued growth in India business,

  3. potential inorganic opportunity due to a strong balance sheet, especially in dermatology, ophthalmology and oncology specialty segments and

  4. maintenance of healthy Ebitda margin at ~27% despite higher research and development spends.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Update.pdf
