RateGain - Poised To See High Teen Organic Growth Over FY23-25E: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
RateGain is well placed in the hospitality tech industry.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.'s MarTech segment has potential to grow at rapid pace given the low penetration within the addressable market, cross selling ability with existing offerings and strong positioning by leveraging domain knowledge and platform capabilities.
Additional, Adara acquisition makes digital marketing more intelligent and effective, by adding a layer of travel intent; thereby delivering better return on ad spend. Recent commentaries of travel companies across segments (hotels, airlines, online travel agencies, cruise lines) are positive on travel demand sustaining, despite macro uncertainties in the U.S. and Europe. Both data-as-a-service and distribution (high margin business) continue to witness good traction, with good volume growth from existing clients and continued monetisation of new logos which were added in the past couple of quarters.
RateGain is well placed in the hospitality tech industry and is poised to see high teen organic growth over FY23-25E. Company’s management has guided for 55-58% revenue growth in FY24E (organic growth of 17-20%).
Strong organic growth guidance is on the back of strong order book, pipeline and high GRR. Being a software-as-a-system player, the company benefits from positive operating leverage resulting in margin expansion.
The management is growth focused yet profitability oriented. Moreover, its healthy balance sheet supports strategic investments through acquisition in certain companies/ brands, complementary technologies and product lines. Rategain writes off research and development expenses in the year of spend and hence its profit after tax is to be viewed in light of this background.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bulls And Bears - India Valuation Handbook; Top Picks For Large, Mid And SmallCap Stocks: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.