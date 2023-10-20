PVR Inox Q2 Results Review - Strong Occupancy Drives Profitability: Motilal Oswal
The healthy content pipeline in Q3 FY24 could help the company sustain the current occupancy level for the near term.
Motilal Oswal Report
PVR Inox Ltd.’s occupancy surged in Q2 FY24 as the quarter witnessed strong footfalls of 48.4 million on the back of several big-ticket movie releases across genres and languages. The release pipeline remains strong.
Key things to watch out for: Sustained occupancy, a recovery in advertising revenue, increased risk of rising scale and the traction of movie releases over OTT platforms, as highlighted earlier by us.
The merged entity, with a revenue scale of ~Rs 80 billion as on FY25E and expected Ebitda margins of 18.5%, is currently trading at a significant discount of ~30% versus pre-Covid at enterprise value/Ebitda and price/earnings valuation of 12 times/27.6 times on FY25E basis.
We expect business momentum to remain intact in Q3 FY24 on the back of a healthy release pipeline. We value PVR-Inox at 12 times FY25E EV/Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,700. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
Financial performance
Consolidated revenue grew 89% YoY/53% QoQ to Rs 20 billion (5% beat), driven by healthy overall growth across segments.
Ticketing revenue jumped approx. two time YoY to Rs 11.2 billion, aided by 25% YoY/12% QoQ growth in average ticket price to Rs 276 and ~11.3% growth in occupancy to 32.3% as the quarter witnessed strong responses to releases.
Food and beverage revenue grew 89% YoY to Rs 6.4 billion, driven by 15% spends per head growth and improved footfalls.
Ebitda (pre Indian accounting standard 116) stood at Rs 4.3 billion and margins came in at 21.4% (estimate: 19.6%), driven by healthy revenue growth. Sequentially, Ebitda margins improved by ~15%.
Depreciation/interest income grew 35%/17% YoY to Rs 1.2 billion/Rs 486 million, while other income declined 9% YoY to Rs 197 million. Resultantly, the company reported profit after tax of Rs 2.1 billion versus a loss of Rs 784 million in Q2 FY23 (35% beat).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
