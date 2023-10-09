Oil And Gas Q2 Preview - Operationally Weak Results Likely: Prabhudas Lilladher
Reliance Industries results expected to be higher QoQ with higher refining margins.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Indian oil and gas sector’s operating profit is expected to decline by 5.5% QoQ to Rs 1,085 billion given oil marketing companies’ weak marketing margins and flat city gas distribution performance.
Upstream companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and Oil India Ltd. are expected to maintain production volumes and net crude realisation of ~$75/barrel of oil post windfall tax.
Similarly, gas realisation to remain unchanged QoQ at $6.5/metric million British thermal unit.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd./Mahanagar Gas Ltd./Gujarat Gas Ltd. earnings to remain flat with muted volumes and no significant price hikes/cuts except Gujarat Gas.
We expect Reliance Industries Ltd.’s oil-to-chemical segment to report higher operating profits with higher refining margins, partly off-setted by weak petchem spreads.
We build in steady telecom performance (+3.4%QoQ revenue growth) as we build in 1.9% QoQ average revenue per unit growth while retail revenue growth will be steady.
ONGC, GAIL India Ltd., Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. and Gujarat Gas remain our top picks.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Oil And Gas Q2 Results Preview - Sharp Improvement In OMCs A Major Driver For Sector: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.