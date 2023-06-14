Metro Brands - Following A Disciplined Approach To Growth: Motilal Oswal
Near-term outlook muted but substantial opportunity ahead.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Metro Brands Ltd. trades at a premium valuation, due to:
its internally funded growth and
superior store economics along with a strong runway of growth.
We factor in 24%/23% revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.
Key triggers for future performance:
Success factors and key recipe: Metro Brands' management’s prime focus has been on store discipline where cash flow forms the most crucial element from day one. With a disciplined store performance approach, management selects the right location and ensures rentals are in-check. The company avoids discounts, and incentivises the store manager. Underperforming stores with less than 5% margin are kept under stringent surveillance and are closed if productivity does not recover.
Tapping growth through new brands: Fila has exponential growth opportunity. Though Fila has only 25 stores versus 300-500 stores of the peers, its near-term focus is on re-energising the business by clearing the inventory . The growth potential of India and the underpenetrated S&A industry acts as a tailwind for the sector.
Near-term outlook muted but substantial opportunity ahead: Metro has witnessed consolidated buying/pent-up demand in the previous year. However, management now expects demand to be subdued as the customer wallet is split among travelling, dining, etc. However, the company sees huge opportunity going ahead and is likely to expand the reach significantly to 350 plus cities from 170 at present.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.