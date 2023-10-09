Media Q2 Preview- Highest-Ever Quarter For PVR Inox; Sequential Improvement For Broadcasters: ICICI Securities
We estimate PVR-Inox to report its highest-ever quarterly performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We estimate PVR Inox Ltd. to report its highest-ever quarterly performance, estimated revenue grater 1.2 times from previous all time high (pro-rated)- led by a strong comeback of Hindi movies with continued support from English and regional movies. While the stock has de-rated over the past month, post the high of Gadar 2 success, we think strong profit improvement in Q2 FY24 could potentially drive re-rating.
We expect broadcasters to see sequential improvement in ad revenues from the lows of Q1 FY24, as fast moving consumer goods media buyers start re-investing into brands, despite the fact that a sizeable share of the spends would have been taken by sports channels given Asia Cup was held in Q2 FY24. However, both Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Sun TV Network Ltd. are likely to benefit from strong movie production revenues Gadar 2 and Jailer.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.