KFin Technologies IPO - Leading Financial Services Platform Provider: Reliance Securities
It is coming out with an IPO comprising fully offer for sale of 40.98 million shares, aggregating to Rs 15 billion.
Reliance Securities' IPO Report
KFin Technologies Ltd. is a leading financial service platform which embraces the use of technology. The company provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India.
The company has a diversified portfolio of products and services and operates under:
Investor Solutions: Account setup, transaction origination, redemption, brokerage calculations, compliance/regulatory reporting recordkeeping. Domestic mutual funds, international, pension services, alternatives and wealth management.
Issuer Solutions: Folio creation and maintenance, transaction processing for IPO, FPO, etc. corporate action processing, compliance/regulatory reporting recordkeeping MIS, virtual voting e-AGM, e-Vault.
Global Business Domestic Mutual Services: Mortgage services legal services transfer agency finance and accounting.
KFin Technologies is coming out with an initial public offering comprising fully offer for sale of 40.98 million shares, aggregating to Rs 15 billion. Market cap at higher band is seen at Rs 61.3 billion.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
