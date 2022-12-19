KFin Technologies IPO - Investment Rationale, Strengths, Key Strategies, Risks, Financials: Anand Rathi
The company is available at the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 41.3x its FY22 earnings.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi's IPO Report
KFin Technologies Ltd. is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong.
KFin Technologies has a scaled platform with a strong track record of growth and market leadership.
The company has asset-light business model with recurring revenue model, high operating leverage, profitability and cash generation.
KFin is available at the upper end of the initial public offer price band, it is offered at 41.3 times its FY22 earnings with a market cap of Rs 6,443.4 million.
The valuation of the IPO appears to be reasonable when we compare with listed peers.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
KFin Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
KFin Technologies IPO - Leading Financial Services Platform Provider: Reliance Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.