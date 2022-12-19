KFin Technologies IPO - Investment Rationale, Strengths, Key Strategies, Risks, Financials: Anand Rathi

KFin Technologies Ltd. is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong.

KFin Technologies has a scaled platform with a strong track record of growth and market leadership.

The company has asset-light business model with recurring revenue model, high operating leverage, profitability and cash generation.

KFin is available at the upper end of the initial public offer price band, it is offered at 41.3 times its FY22 earnings with a market cap of Rs 6,443.4 million.

The valuation of the IPO appears to be reasonable when we compare with listed peers.