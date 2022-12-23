Jubilant FoodWorks - Moving From Strength To Strength: ICICI Securities
The company enjoys structural strength which enables it to provide fastest-delivery with lowest-cost compared to food aggregators.
ICICI Securities Report
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.’s change in stance from delighting customers by offering 20 minutes delivery silently (versus promised delivery time of 30 minutes) to now advertising through banners on Domino’s app (highlighting 20-min delivery USP) is an incremental positive.
This (more than 30% improvement in convenience) along with simplicity of the loyalty programme (free regular size pizza after every sixth order with minimal conditions) shall help Jubilant FoodWorks re-ignite consumer demand for its franchise and hence, gain meaningful delivery market share from competition.
As per our channel check, Jubilant FoodWorks enjoys structural strength which enables the company to provide fastest-delivery with lowest-cost compared to food aggregators.
Also, Jubilant FoodWorks has outperformed the top three global markets of Domino’s in execution (on delivery time). Interestingly, we observe that in the U.S., Domino’s has gained market share despite doubling of competition in pizza-delivery over the last decade (we expect similar market share gains for the company in India driven by superior execution).
