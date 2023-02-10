JB Chemicals Q3 Results Review - Above Estimates; Growth Across Business: Centrum Broking
We expect JB Chemical to report healthy earnings ahead, strong FCF generation and healthy RoE and ROCE.
Centrum Broking Report
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported another strong quarter with revenue grew by 32% YoY to Rs 8 billion. Domestic formulation grew by 42% on YoY. International market recorded a highest ever quarterly sales up by 23% YoY mainly led by rest of world and U.S. sales.
Contract manufacturing organisation business almost doubles its sales to Rs 960 million up by 96% YoY. Gross margin down 340 basis points YoY to 62.3% versus 65.7% and flat QoQ implying ex-Azmarda, gross margin may have improved sequentially.
JB Chemicals' Ebitda margin for the quarter remain stable at 22% on strong operating performance. Profit after tax for the quarter grew by 26% YoY to 1.1 billion.
We stick to our growth rationale and margin improvement on back of operating leverage, and continue with our thesis of earnings-led return with limited scope of rerating till margin turns 28% plus.
