JB Chemicals - Aggressive Growth Focus On The Domestic Market, High Return Ratios: Nirmal Bang
The company aspires to increase domestic plus CDMO contribution from 65% to 75-80% in the medium to long term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We hosted the management of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at our Annual Investors’ Conference to discuss the company’s business outlook.
The management has guided for mid teen revenue growth for FY24 with 25-27% core Ebitda margin. The company aspires to increase domestic plus contract development manufacturing organisation contribution from 65% to 75-80% in the medium to long term.
Domestic market (52% of revenue in FY23) will be driven by growth in the base business, led by the launch of line extensions, integration of acquisitions and enhanced salesforce productivity to Rs 0.7 million (Rs 0.62 million in FY23).
The CDMO space continues to remain an exciting proposition for the company as it looks to add new product offerings across new geographies with prospective partners. The rest of world market is expected to clock mid teen growth, led by new launches. For the U.S. market, the strategy would continue to center around the launch of niche products (to file one-two abbreviated new drug applications annually) and the company will remain conservative in its efforts so as not to over invest.
JB Chemicals remains our preferred pick in the pharma space, mainly underpinned by aggressive growth focus on the domestic market, high return ratios and healthy free cash flow generation despite acquisitions.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.