JB Chemicals - Aggressive Growth Focus On The Domestic Market, High Return Ratios: Nirmal Bang

We hosted the management of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at our Annual Investors’ Conference to discuss the company’s business outlook.

The management has guided for mid teen revenue growth for FY24 with 25-27% core Ebitda margin. The company aspires to increase domestic plus contract development manufacturing organisation contribution from 65% to 75-80% in the medium to long term.

Domestic market (52% of revenue in FY23) will be driven by growth in the base business, led by the launch of line extensions, integration of acquisitions and enhanced salesforce productivity to Rs 0.7 million (Rs 0.62 million in FY23).

The CDMO space continues to remain an exciting proposition for the company as it looks to add new product offerings across new geographies with prospective partners. The rest of world market is expected to clock mid teen growth, led by new launches. For the U.S. market, the strategy would continue to center around the launch of niche products (to file one-two abbreviated new drug applications annually) and the company will remain conservative in its efforts so as not to over invest.

JB Chemicals remains our preferred pick in the pharma space, mainly underpinned by aggressive growth focus on the domestic market, high return ratios and healthy free cash flow generation despite acquisitions.