IT Q1 Results Preview - Macro Challenges Persist, Tier-II To Outperform Tier-I: KRChoksey

The upcoming Q1 FY24 is expected to be impacted by softness in discretionary spending and client delays in decision-making, which may adversely affect revenue growth. Factors such as project ramp-down and lower conversion to total contract value are likely to have a short-term impact on growth.

However, management's commentary indicates a positive outlook, with a strong project pipeline in place. Nonetheless, the conversion process is taking slightly longer, resulting in potentially muted near-term figures for tier-I companies.

On the other hand, tier-II companies are expected to sustain their growth momentum due to a lower base and their ability to provide differentiated services. In this quarter, we anticipate a rebound in spending for sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, and hi-tech when compared to the previous quarter, Q4 FY23.

Furthermore, we expect the rebound to continue in the subsequent quarters, specifically from the H2 FY24. This growth momentum will be driven by the resurgence of discretionary spending and an acceleration in the adoption of cloud services and generative artificial intelligence within the industry.