IDBI Bank - HDFC Securities Sees An 'Opportunity', Puts A 'Buy' Rating
Improved financials, proposed disinvestment of Government’s stake, provides an opportunity for a turnaround in the bank’s story.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Valuation and Recommendation:
IDBI Bank Ltd. recently declared its results for Q4 FY23, in which it reported total advances of Rs 1,62,568 crores, up 19/10% YoY/QoQ. On the liability side, it reported a total deposit of Rs 2,55,499 crores, growing by 10/19% YoY/QoQ.
Out of these deposits, current account and savings account balance stood at Rs 1,35,455 crores, which is up 2/7% YoY/QoQ. We have envisaged 16% CAGR in net interest income and 17% in net profit over FY23-25E, while the loan book is estimated to grow at 14% CAGR over same time frame.
As the collection efficiencies have improved and economic activities have picked up momentum, the asset quality should improve further. Return on average asset is estimated to improve to 1.3% by FY25E. It could display steady improvement in return ratios driven by growing advances and contained slippages.
About the company
IDBI Bank was constituted by Government of India under the Industrial Development Bank of India Act,1964, and was reconstituted as a banking company on October 1, 2004, to undertake commercial banking and development banking activities.
The erstwhile IDBI Bank, IDBI’s subsidiary, was merged with IDBI in 2005. In 2006, IDBI acquired United Western Bank. Due to financial stress, the bank was bought under the PCA framework by the Reserve Bank of India in FY17. The RBI pushed some hard steps into the bank and as result its loan book displayed de-growth of 23% between FY17-21 and profitability collapsed on the back of huge provisioning for bad loans.
These steps reaped benefits for the bank and now the loan book has grown by 19% in FY23 over FY22. In the past couple of years, the bank has displayed healthy deposit growth along with improvement in CASA ratio. Its asset quality has also improved during this tenure.
The bank has a low credit-deposit ratio along with healthy liquidity which provides it the necessary platform to tap on increasing credit demand in the Indian economy going forward.
Further, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management had released a Preliminary Information Memorandum and invited Expression of Interest from Interested Parties for sale of a 60.72% stake held by GoI (30.48%) and Life Insurance Coporation of India (30.24%) out of the total 94.72% currently held by them.
We feel that the improved financial condition of the bank and the proposed disinvestment of Government’s stake, provides an opportunity for a turnaround in the bank’s story on the back of a potentially professional management taking charge
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.