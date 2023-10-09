Healthcare Q2 Results Preview - Margins To Sustain: Prabhudas Lilladher

We expect pharmaceuticals companies under our coverage to report another strong quarter with Ebitda growth of 17% YoY (flat QoQ), mainly aided by new launches (gRevlimid, gSpiriva, etc) in U.S. market and higher margins.

Benefits of Indian rupee depreciation versus U.S. dollar (+3.6% YoY) will also aid profitability.

We expect the quarter to see easing of cost pressures which will aid margins YoY. Base business in U.S. is likely to remain steady.

On domestic formulation business; volumes offtake in acute and trade generic segments are likely to remain weak while benefit of price hike in National List of Essential Medicine portfolio and steady growth in chronic portfolio will be seen in few domestic focused companies.

Top picks-

Sun Pharma -

Over last few years Sun Pharmaceutical Industires Ltd.'s dependency on U.S. generics has reduced and company’s growth is more functional on U.S. specialty, rest of world and domestic pharma business, that continues to show strong growth visibility. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating on the stock at target price Rs 1,265.

JB Chemicals

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s strong positioning in domestic markets and focus on scaling emerging opportunities in export segment, places it in an advantageous position to ride on near term growth prospects. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating at target rice of Rs 1,500.

Torrent Pharma -

Strong presence in highly profitable branded business in domestic as well as Brazil and rest of world market and its completion of Curatio acquisition gives us comfort on the stock. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating at target price Rs 2,250.

Eris Lifesciences -

The company has multiple growth levers such as broad based offerings in derma segment, opportunities in cardio metabolic market with patent expirations and benefits of operating leverage, as revenue scales up from these acquisitions. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating at target price Rs 910.