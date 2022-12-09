Gujarat Gas - Lower Gas Cost To Revive Morbi Growth: Nirmal Bang
The risk of an interim pullback in LNG prices is a cause for concern, but this is priced in with the stock correcting by 20% ytd.
Nirmal Bang Report
Our optimism on Gujarat Gas Ltd. is based on our increased margin and volume estimates for FY23E/FY24E/FY25E, underpinned by potential tailwinds from:
signs of spot liquefied natural gas prices correcting to ~$30/metric million British thermal unit in FY24E and less than $15/mmbtu by FY25E and
the likely $2.1/mmbtu cut in APM gas price by Q4 FY23E based on the cap of $6.5/mmbtu suggested recently by Dr. Kirit Parikh in his gas pricing report.
Further, in H1 FY23, Gujarat Gas has shown tactical adeptness in cutting sales to the sensitive tiles sector in Morbi and improving margins - higher growth there entails pain of sourcing expensive spot LNG, which poses a risk to its margins.
