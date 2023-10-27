Embassy Office Parks Q2 Review - Fresh Expiries A Dampener, Gradual Recovery On The Cards: ICICI Securities

The Embassy Office Parks real estate investment trust delivered a stable performance in Q2 FY24 with net operating income of Rs 7.2 billion (decline of 3% QoQ) and net distributable cash flows of Rs 5.2 billion or Rs 5.5/unit.

During the quarter, while gross leasing of 2.0 million square feet was healthy, fresh exits of ~1 msf mainly by third party IT/ITeS service providers led to same-store occupancy declining by 200 basis points QoQ to 85%.

The REIT manager has upped its FY24 leasing guidance to 6.5 million square feet (earlier 6.0 msf) and expects recovery in leasing decisions by GCCs and possible floor-wise special economic zone denotification on the cards in H2 FY24.

We retain our FY24E DPU estimate of Rs 21.8/unit (flattish YoY) and believe that a pick-up in leasing and SEZ should flow into NOI and distribution per unit growth from FY25E.

We retain our 'Buy' rating with an unchanged March-2024E net asset value based target price of Rs 390/unit.

Key risks are a slower recovery in office leasing and higher portfolio vacancy levels.