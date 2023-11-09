Diwali 2023 Picks - 10 Fundamental Stocks Listed By Motilal Oswal For Samvat 2080; Raymond, SBI And More

Despite global uncertainties, India remains a shining star and is expected to maintain its outperformance. Nifty is trading at a 12- month forward P/E of 17.6x, which is at a 13% discount to its 10-year average, thus providing comfort. We believe that over the next couple of quarters, sector rotation could be an important driver along with the overall market uptrend. We also believe valuations will become an important factor in stock selection to drive outperformance in portfolios.

We present below our key themes and ideas for Samvat 2080.