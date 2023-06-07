Delhivery - Taking New Initiatives To Improve Data Visibility: ICICI Securities
Partial truck load business to grow at robust pace.
ICICI Securities Report
In this note we highlight some of the key takeaways from Delhivery Ltd.’s Analyst Day event organised at their Tauru warehouse (Gurugram, Haryana).
Delhivery team has taken some new initiatives (such as return-to-origin scores) to improve data visibility for customers, which we believe could in turn help in gaining share in express parcel segment or open up newer avenues for monetisation.
Overall, on a steady-state basis, management believes that following can be achieved : service Ebitda margin - 20%, corporate overheads - 6%, annual capex of 5%-6% (of revenue), yielding return on capital employed of 30%.
Below are the key takeaways from the event:
There was market share gains in express parcel delivery segment; the company is using technology for creating a competitive advantage in this segment.
Management guided for robust growth in partial-truck-load segment given it’s a U.S. $26 billion market with a large number of unorganised players.
Management emphasised the advantages of employing a mesh network which allows fewer touch points (average 2.3 touches per package), which has led to an increase in speed and precision.
Management explained rationale for acquisitions done till date and noted that further acquisitions will take place when there is a strategic fit.
In order to explain the efficiencies of scale in its business, management indicated a mature warehousing setup like Tauru facility manages to do 10 turns daily thus ensuring optimal space utilisation.
For context they have floor space for 35,000 parcels, but managed to ship 35,0000 parcels daily, achieving a peak of 425,000 parcels, with plans to ramp up to 500,000 parcels per day.
