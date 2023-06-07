Delhivery - Taking New Initiatives To Improve Data Visibility: ICICI Securities

In this note we highlight some of the key takeaways from Delhivery Ltd.’s Analyst Day event organised at their Tauru warehouse (Gurugram, Haryana).

Delhivery team has taken some new initiatives (such as return-to-origin scores) to improve data visibility for customers, which we believe could in turn help in gaining share in express parcel segment or open up newer avenues for monetisation.

Overall, on a steady-state basis, management believes that following can be achieved : service Ebitda margin - 20%, corporate overheads - 6%, annual capex of 5%-6% (of revenue), yielding return on capital employed of 30%.