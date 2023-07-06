Consumer Durables Q1 Results Preview - Unseasonal Rains, Soft Demand, Competitive Pricing: Prabhudas Lilladher
Fast moving electrical goods (ECD and lighting) segment’s soft performance to continue.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Consumer durables sector continues to witness-
muted demand environment,
competitive pricing and
higher channel inventory.
Seasonal product sales like room AC and fan impacted due to unseasonal rain, soft demand and higher inventory in channels. Rural demand continued to remain weak. However, cable and wire segment continues with healthy growth, largely from business-to-business segment.
We expect our consumer durable universe to register sales/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 7.4%/20.0%/23.2% YoY in Q1 FY24. On sales front KEI Industries Ltd.
Polycab India Ltd. to outperform, while Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. and Bajaj Electricals to underperform.
On profitability Havells India Ltd., Polycab and Voltas Ltd. are expected to outperform. We prefer Havells India given its robust return profile, controlled working capital, cost leader and continuously expanding opportunity market.
Our second pick is Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals who took corrective measures towards growth such as-
restructuring business in five verticals,
hiring/appointing second level management team,
addressing frontend sales team attrition, and
increasing focus on advertising and promotion and research and development for driving growth.
Although this strategy may impact FY24 financials, we expect better growth FY25 onwards.
