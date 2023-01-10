Consumer Discretionary Q3 Preview - Pent-Up Demand Easing; Moderate Revenue Growth Expected: Nirmal Bang
Growth in our consumer discretionary coverage is expected to lag behind that of consumer FMCG coverage in Q3 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We present Q3 FY23 estimates for our consumer discretionary universe [sub-sectors covered: paints, alcoholic-beverages sector and quick service restaurant]. We continue to highlight three-year compound annual growth rate in our estimates for most of our growth comparisons to make better sense till the Covid impact comes into the base.
Growth in our consumer discretionary coverage is expected to lag behind that of consumer fast moving consumer goods coverage in Q3 FY23. We expect overall revenue of our consumer discretionary coverage universe to grow by 2.9% YoY in Q3 FY23, driven by QSR companies (22.1% YoY growth), followed by paint companies (3.2% YoY growth).
Overall operating margin performance across companies is expected to be divergent.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
FMCG Q3 Results Preview - Slow Pace Of Earnings Recovery In Staples: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.