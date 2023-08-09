Coal India Q1 Review - Stable Results; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities
Availability of coal in FY24 for the non-regulated sector (which includes e-auction volumes) likely to increase.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
Coal India Ltd. posted a decent set of numbers. Revenue (up 3% YoY, down 6% QoQ) beat our estimate by 2% led by higher average selling price (down 4%/6% YoY/QoQ) which stood ahead of our estimate by 2%. Ebitda (down 14%YoY, up 52% QoQ) beat our estimates by 16%, mainly on account of lower raw material costs, which are partially offset by higher-than-expected employee and contractual expenses.
In Q4 FY23, Coal India took provision towards employee expenses of Rs 5,870 crore. Attributed profit after tax stood at Rs 7,971 crore, down 10% YoY (up 44% QoQ), beating our estimate led by higher other income and lower depreciation and amortisation expenses.
Outlook:
With robust production, coal stock at Coal india stood at 53 million tonnes. Also, the coal stock at coal-based power plants stood at 33 mt at the end of July 2023, providing adequate buffer, which could allow Coal India to divert higher coal to the non-power sector.
We reduce our Ebitda estimates for FY24/25E by 8%/3% as we reduce our e-auction prices and increase our employee expenses, partially offset by higher overall sales volumes.
Valuation and recommendation:
We continue to value the stock at 4.0 times one-year forward enterprise value/Ebitda multiple on FY25E adjusted Ebitda.
We arrive at our target price of Rs 265/share (from Rs 275/share), implying an upside of 15% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
