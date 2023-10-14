Automobiles Q2 Results Preview - Four-Wheelers To See Margin Boost: HDFC Securities

The auto sector has underperformed the Nifty Index over the last six months due to concerns over rising inflationary pressures hurting the demand momentum.

In this scenario, we believe companies with a strong product pipeline would be able to outperform the market and emerge as major beneficiaries of a softening commodity cycle.

Our top picks for the sector are Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and TVS Motor Company Ltd.

In auto ancillaries, we like Bharat Forge Ltd.