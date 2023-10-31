APL Apollo Tubes Q2 Results Review - Largely Inline; Growth Drivers Remain Intact: Axis Securities

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.'s revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax stood largely in line with our estimates. On a consensus basis, it was a slight miss of 4%/3%/5% respectively. Revenue grew by 17%/2% YoY/QoQ, led by higher sales volumes, partially offset by a drop in hot-rolled coil steel prices (down 1.5%/4% YoY/QoQ).

Value added products sales stood largely flat at 55% versus. 54% in Q2 FY23. Ebitda grew by 40%/6% YoY/QoQ to Rs 325 crore, a 3% beat versus our estimates, which was on account of topline growth.

The company’s Ebitda/tonne improved by 25%/4% YoY/QoQ to Rs 4,817/tonne, which is its highest level so far. Profit after tax grew by 35%/5% YoY/QoQ, 2% ahead of our estimate, led by higher Ebitda, partially offset by higher finance costs.