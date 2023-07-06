Ahluwalia Contracts - Strong Growth Visibility On Healthy Order Inflows: ICICI Direct

Key Investment Thesis:

Strong order book to drive robust execution ahead:

Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. has a strong order book of Rs 8162.7 crore as of FY23 end (2.9 times book to bill) which was at an all-time high. Furthermore, the company also received orders worth Rs 4178 crore in Q1 FY24.

Thereby, taking the order book to ~Rs 12000 plus crore, provides strong growth visibility for the next three years. The company has a bid pipeline of Rs 4000-5000 crore and is targeting further orders worth Rs 2000 plus crore in FY24.

We highlight that the company has guided for 20% plus revenues growth in FY24. Given the robust orderbook, we expect strong revenue compound annual growth rate of ~23% over FY23-25E to Rs 4296 crore.