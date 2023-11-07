Cochin Shipyard Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 61%, Revenue Rises 48%

The company's ship building segment saw an uptick of 44% in its revenue to Rs 759.8 crore this quarter. The segment PBIT grew 57.5% year-on-year to Rs 151.84 crore.

The ship repair segment performed much better in terms of revenue, that was up 61.9% at Rs 251.9 crore. The segment's PBIT rose 35.7% to Rs 68.7 crore from a year ago.