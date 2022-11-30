Ukraine Latest: NATO Allies Urged To Send More Battle Tanks

Russian missiles hit a settlement in the Kharkiv region and the city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region, and conducted air strikes near Avdiyivka, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its regular update. Russian attacks near six settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions were repelled over the past day, according to the statement. A Russian missile hit a gas distribution point in a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region overnight, governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram, adding that several streets were left without gas but there were no casualties. The situation at the front is “difficult” with Russian troops still trying to advance in the east and “planning something in the south,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.