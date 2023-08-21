Full List Of BRS Candidates Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: KCR Releases First List
BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming assembly polls.
KCR will contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the Telangana assembly elections expected to be held towards the end of the year.
According to PTI, KCR said that the party would release its manifesto on October 16 in Warangal.
He also said that candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies.
"BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls," PTI quoted Rao as saying at a press conference.
Telangana Elections 2023: Full List of BRS Candidates
KCR asserted that the BRS's friendship with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will continue.
In a post on on X (formerly Twitter), BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao said the announcement of candidates is "truly is a testament to the people's faith in CM KCR Garu's courageous leadership and the impactful governance of the BRS."
"We humbly seek the blessings of people of Telangana!!" the tweet said.
KCR's son and Telangana minister KTR congratulated all the nominees of the BRS.
"Disappointments are to be taken in stride in public life. Unfortunately some very deserving, capable leaders like Krishank Manne & a few others could not be accommodated. Will ensure he and some others who have been denied an opportunity to contest get their chance In another form to serve the people," he tweeted.
Also thank the Honâble Party President Sri KCR Garu for renominating me as a candidate from Siricilla ð
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) was founded on 27 April 2001 by KCR. BRS has been power in Telangana since 2014, when it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.
KCR's main opponent in Telangana is the BJP as in the year 2020, the ruling party at the centre emerged as a force to reckon with in Hyderabad civic polls and also won Assembly constituencies in by-polls held to segments including Huzurabad.
The BJP leaders have been vigorously focusing on Telangana as part of the party’s efforts to expand its footprint in southern parts of the country.
(With PTI inputs)