Full List Of BRS Candidates Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: KCR Releases First List

BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming assembly polls.

KCR will contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the Telangana assembly elections expected to be held towards the end of the year.

According to PTI, KCR said that the party would release its manifesto on October 16 in Warangal.

He also said that candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies.

"BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls," PTI quoted Rao as saying at a press conference.