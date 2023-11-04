Situation Is Complex, Says S Jaishankar On Hamas-Israel Conflict

Asked if the current crisis will impact initiatives under the I2U2 grouping and implementation of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project, Jaishankar said it is too early to make any "definitive or even semi-definite conclusion".

"Certainly unanticipated problems, even of a serious nature can happen and we are seeing one right now. But I do not think because something has happened and that if you have a larger goal and a larger plan that you immediately start rethinking and revising that," he said.