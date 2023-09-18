Parliament Special Session 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Says Special Session Is For Historic Decisions

"All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are hereby, informed that some very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming special session", party said in a release.

"In view of this, all members of the Aam Aadmi Party are requested to be positively present in the house from 11 a.m. onwards until the adjournment of the House from 18th September to 22nd September 2023 and support the stand of the party".