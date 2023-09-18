Parliament Special Session 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Says Special Session Is For Historic Decisions
Catch all live updates of the special parliament session here.
PM Modi's Remarks At The Start Of Special Session Of Parliament
G20 was a great success as India welcomed global leaders at over 60 locations
India will always be proud that we became a voice for global south
India got permanent membership for African Union
All these things are showing the bright future of India
PM Modi Arrives For The Special Session Of Parliament
Aam Aadmi Party Issues Directive For All Its MPs In The Rajya Sabha
"All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are hereby, informed that some very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming special session", party said in a release.
"In view of this, all members of the Aam Aadmi Party are requested to be positively present in the house from 11 a.m. onwards until the adjournment of the House from 18th September to 22nd September 2023 and support the stand of the party".
Prime Minister Modi To Address Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha today at 11 a.m. This will take place on the first day of the Special Session of the Parliament, according to ANI.
Opposition Suspects 'Surprise' Agenda For Special Parliament Session
On Sunday, both ruling and opposition parties strongly advocated for the approval of the women's reservation bill at the start of the five-day Parliament session, which commences on Monday.
This bill aims to set reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.
"All opposition parties demanded the passage of women's reservation bill in this Parliament session", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
"Only the government knows what its intention is. It may surprise everyone with some new agenda", he said.
Praful Patel of Nationalist Congress Party said, "We appeal to govt to pass the women's reservation bill in this Parliament session". "We are hopeful that women's reservation bill will be passed with consensus if tabled in Parliament", he added.
(with inputs from PTI)
