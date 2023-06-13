India Refutes Jack Dorsey’s Allegations On Pressure During Farmers' Protests

India has dismissed Jack Dorsey’s allegations that Twitter Inc. had faced government pressure and threats of a shutdown during the farmers’ protest in 2021 as an "outright lie".

The microblogging platform, under its co-founder and former chief executive officer, "had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law" and behaved as if the laws didn’t apply to it, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, tweeted on Tuesday. "No one went to jail nor was Twitter 'shutdown'."

Dorsey, in a video chat with Breaking Points podcast, said that during the 2021 farmer protests against the now-repealed farm laws, the Indian government had pressured Twitter to block certain accounts critical of the administration. The central government even threatened to shut down Twitter in India, and raid the home of employees, if it didn’t listen to what was being told, the former chief executive officer of the microblogging platform said.

Dorsey has since moved on from Twitter, selling the platform to Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk.

“@twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of Indian law. As a matter of fact, they were in non-compliance with the law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022, and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied,” Chandrashekar tweeted. “India, as a sovereign nation, has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India.”

During the farmers protests, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide, which were definitely fake, the union minister said. It was the government’s responsibility to ensure that the misinformation didn’t inflame the situation.

“Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under the Jack regime that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the U.S.,” Chandrasekhar said. “There is ample evidence in the public domain about Jack’s Twitter’s arbitrary, blatantly partisan, and discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period.”

“Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using ‘deamplify’ and deplatforming some arbitrarily in violation of Articles 14 and 19 of our constitution, and also assisting in weaponising misinformation.”