Election 'Semi Final' Turns Into A BJP Slam Dunk

The Indian voter knows exactly what they want. And makes their voice heard loud and clear. That is one of the big lessons learned from counting day as results streamed in for elections in four states.

For the BJP, any doubts of anti-incumbency or the winds of political change blowing before the 2024 Lok Sabha election were dissipated. The party continues to be the dominating force in Indian politics, with factors such as anti-incumbency, caste equations and Opposition pressure falling to the wayside.

So, what are the top five takeaways from the 2023 polls?

1. The Indian Voter Is Decisive

A clear verdict in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have left no room for horse trading, resort politics or any kind of ambiguity. It displays the clarity Indian voters are displaying while choosing their next government

2. BJP Dominates In Hindi Heartland

The 3-0 win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has exceeded exit poll predictions as well as equity market expectations. The dominance of the BJP in the Hindi heartland states augurs well for those watching for a return of the party in the 2024 general elections.

3. BJP Wins Despite No CM Projections In 3 States

The Sunday election results underline the 'Modi factor' for Indian voters. The party did not project a CM candidate in any of the three Hindi heartland states, despite very popular candidates such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Raman Singh in the fray. The message is clear—the vote is for PM Modi and him alone.

4. North-South Divide Grows With Congress Telangana Win

The Congress' win in Telangana will give the Grand Old Party something to celebrate on an otherwise dismal election counting day from their perspective.

However, it will also give rise to the debate that the southern states of India favour non-BJP alternatives, after results in Karnataka and Telangana. The marked improvement of BJP seats in Telangana will also be taken into consideration.

5. Doubts Over 2024 Results Diminish

The BJP's stellar show in the assembly elections will help diminish concerns over the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, and therefore, on whether the Modi government will continue to be in power. This will aid foreign investors who are sitting on the sidelines to make a decision on investments in India.