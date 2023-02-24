Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, BJP's Pasmanda Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently asked members of the Bharatiya Janata Party to reach out to the minorities, including Muslims.

Speaking at the party's national executive meeting in New Delhi last month, Modi told his party colleagues that they should meet the Pasmanda Muslims, Bohra community, and educated and professional Muslims without expecting whether the community will vote for the party or not.

Taking the first step in this direction, the BJP has decided that the time has come to take the message of 'garib kalyan' or 'welfare of the poor' to the financially and socially weaker sections within the Muslim community. With less than 14 months until the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP has now identified at least 61 constituencies that have a population of more than 25% Muslims.

The party is now planning to identify the financially weaker families in these constituencies so that the families of the Pasmanda Muslims can benefit from some of the Union government's flagship programmes like toilets for all, subsidised cooking gas cylinders, access to bank accounts through the Jan Dhan programme, housing for all both in rural and urban areas, and easy loans under the Mudra scheme for women.

"We have identified 61 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country because the population in these constituencies is more than 25% Muslims," according to Jamal Siddiqui, national president of the BJP's Minority Morcha.

"The idea is to take the message of Garib Kalyan from PM Modi to these people and work towards changing the lives of these people, who are not just financially weak but also socially weak. This is not being done to get votes because PM Modi has already stated that this work should be done without regard for votes."