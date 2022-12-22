Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme December 2022: Interest Rate, Issue Price, Where To Buy

The Reserve Bank of India has set the issue price for the latest tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 at Rs 5,409 per gramme of gold. The latest tranche is open for subscription for five days starting from Monday, Dec 19, 2022. Accordingly, the subscription will be open till Friday, December 23, 2023. Sovereign Gold Bonds or SGBs are issued by the RBI on behalf of the Centre as an alternative to buying physical gold.

Sovereign Gold Bonds can be defined as bonds, which are government securities expressed in terms of grams of gold. These are issued a couple of times in a given financial year. Under this scheme, investors are required to pay the issue price in cash and upon maturity, the investors can redeem bonds in cash. The lock-in period for the scheme is 8 years. The Sovereign Gold Bond scheme was first floated in 2015 by the Indian government.

If you’re interested in investing in the scheme, read the important information below.