Review Your Financial Plans: Why, When, What To Consider

When you review your financial plan, you will need to consider the following areas in your life:

Goals

While preparing a financial plan, you define certain goals that you wish to achieve within a given time frame. For example, you could be saving to buy a house, or for higher education. Based on your ongoing conditions, you may need to revisit these goals after a certain point. With time, your financial goals may change, and these changes must reflect in your financial plans as well.

Income

There will be situations when you may receive a raise in salary. Any major change in income can directly impact your financial plans. An increase in income may not only lead to the early attainment of your goals but it also lets you dream for bigger goals. In such cases, you must review your financial plans to revise your savings and investments based on your revised salary.

Expenditure

No doubt, with changes in personal situations and an increase in income, your expenditure may also increase. Hence, you must consider the revision in expenses while reviewing your financial plans.

Liabilities

While planning your finances, you must ensure that you are working on reducing your liabilities. And as your liabilities reduce, you can consider increasing your investment amount while reviewing your financial plan.

Emergency planning

You may have built an emergency fund big enough to deal with an emergency at your last financial plan review. However, you must check if this fund is enough as per your current situation during your next review.

Assess Assets

While reviewing your financial plan, you must look at the assets you have invested in and assess if they are performing as per your expectations. During this assessment, you may want to re-balance certain assets based on their growth.