Mutual Fund Nomination: Deadline To Add Nominees Extended By SEBI; Check Last Date

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday extended the deadline for mutual fund account holders to nominate a beneficiary or opt out of it by submitting a declaration form.

Earlier, the deadline for existing mutual fund holders to provide a choice of nomination was on or before September 30.

Failing to comply with the requirement of nomination will result in the folios being frozen for debits, SEBI said in a circular dated September 27.

The move is aimed at helping investors to secure their assets and pass them on to their legal heirs.