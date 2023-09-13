How To Ensure There Is No Unnecessary Tax Deducted At Source?

There are several people who might not have taxable income during the year.

A lot of them are senior citizens, as they might not have much income in their names, but they would have some investments that are present. At the same time, this category would also cover housewives who might not have a regular income, but might have saved some money that they have invested. Some individuals might find themselves temporarily in this category, and this can be those who are taking a break from work for a short period of time.

The problem for these people is that if they face TDS, then the money will come back to them only after the financial year is complete, and the return is filed and is processed. This could turn out to be quite long and hence, there is a need to ensure that the entire process of TDS is not done at all, so that this trouble is avoided.