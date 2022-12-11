Talking Points This Week: It’s China's Turn, But Not At India's Expense

It’s China's Turn

An Elara Capital note said that aggressive redemptions have resumed from global equities over the past three weeks. As much as $35 billion has been pulled out, mostly from the U.S.

Redemptions were also seen from exchange-traded funds, totaling $8 billion over the past two weeks, according to the note.

But while that has led to global equities not faring well, Chinese markets have done well, with a 2.6% uptick in the last five days for the CSI 300 and a 3.53% uptick for the Hang Seng.

Despite concerns about rising Covid-19 infections, the country's economic growth will "keep picking up" as new Covid control policies are implemented, according to outgoing Premier Li Keqiang.

That alone should be a vital change in policy for China. Remember, Chinese authorities accelerated a shift toward reopening the economy, with Shanghai and Hangzhou easing some Covid restrictions after protests last weekend. JPMorgan says a growth rate of around 5% in China is achievable next year, and that should aid the sentiment in a market where valuations, despite the recent upticks, are benign.