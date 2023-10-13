Talking Points This Week: Contrasts At Play

This week had contrasting news flow, which had some bearing on risk assets. If U.S. yields came off before rising again, there is a case for Indian yields to cool off, with September CPI falling to 5% and belief of October CPI falling further.

Indian risk assets largely got favourable tailwinds from U.S. markets for the better part of the week, and despite some issues around IT service companies' performance or guidance, the markets held out well, with over a percent gain.

And while this week was also punctuated by other news like Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal cleared by U.K. or Argentinian central bank hiking interest rates to 133%, or key Fed officials talking about status quo on rates even as the Fed minutes referred to a restrictive policy, the main news flow centred around the Middle Eastern conflict and the start of the earnings season. But I will start off with the macro data in India, which was a shot in the arm for the country.